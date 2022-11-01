Keerthy Suresh grooves to Vijay’s song at Anirudh concert, check out her fangirl moment

Keerthy Suresh, who is a self-confessed fan of actor Vijay, was spotted grooving to the star’s Kutty Story song from Master at the live concert of composer Anirudh Ravichander. A clip of Keerthy has surfaced on social media and fans are calling it her fangirl moment. She was with actor Aditi Shankar at the event. Also read: Saani Kaayidham review: Keerthy Suresh’s film is an exquisitely shot crime thriller but romanticises violence

In the video, Keerthy appeared in a black outfit while happily singing and dancing to the song from Vijay’s film. Reacting to it, Fans praised Keerthy, who has in the past openly confessed in several of her interviews that she’s a Vijay fan. The duo has worked together in films such as Bairavaa and Sarkar.

Keerthy was last seen in Tamil film Saani Kaayidham, which saw her playing a gang rape victim, set out to take revenge. The film earned mixed response for its high dose of violence.

What really stood out in Saani Kaayidham from a regular tale of revenge is in the way it treats violence with so much flair, almost making it a cathartic process that one doesn’t mind cherishing as a viewer. Even though this hard-hitting tale of vengeance does feel indulgent at times, it’s still a film that’s worth a lot of praise for its exquisite visuals and a knockout performance from Keerthy.

Speaking about her character, she had said in a promotional interview: “It was definitely not in my zone and it took a while to get into the shoes of this character. But once I started, I was just going in the flow and even preparations, the director, he actually sent me a couple of videos, say from some news channels were women from such village which we portray in the film, how they react, emote and a few snippets from few English films where to show the intensity of violence, how to handle that.” She currently awaits the release of her upcoming films Maamannan and Dasara.

Keerthy recently celebrated her birthday. She spent the day with orphans and elderly people.

