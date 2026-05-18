Keerthy Suresh slams rumours of surgeries and addresses body-shaming comments: ‘When you are plump, they want you fit’

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to address body-shaming comments she has faced throughout her career and talks about rumours of her undergoing surgery. She mentioned how when she was ‘plump’, people wanted her to be thinner, and now that she’s fit, they tell her they liked the ‘plump kid’ instead. She also admitted to having a mental and physical setback recently.

Keerthy Suresh addresses surgery rumours

Keerthy Suresh opened up about how people give her opinions on her body.

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Keerthy posted a video of her working out at the gym over the years. “High time I shared this (smiling emoji),” she wrote, beginning her note by saying that fitness has been her ‘biggest teacher’. “Back in 2013 when I started as an actor, I was a clueless kid. Like a lot of people, I thought the gym just wasn’t for me. I ignored the basics my body actually needed,” she wrote, adding, “After Mahanati in 2018, during a break, I thought, “Why not try?”

The actor says that she lost 10 kg in 9 months after that and was proud until people called her ‘weak’ and claimed that she’d had ‘surgeries’. “I’ve always kept things natural, even with my face, so hearing that stung a wee bit because all my hard work was put under a knife and ouch!” she wrote. She also stated that apart from the gym, she turned to yoga in 2020, which changed ‘everything’ for her.

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{{^usCountry}} Calls out body-shaming comments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calls out body-shaming comments {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then, Keerthy wrote that at a point where she’s proud of herself for being fit, she has people giving unsolicited advice that they liked how she looked before. “I am proud of seeing myself here today and yet I have people coming to me and giving me opinions on how they liked me better when I was a plumpy kid. When you are plumpy they want you to be fit and when you are thin they just want you plumpy. I wonder how the world works sometimes,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, Keerthy wrote that at a point where she’s proud of herself for being fit, she has people giving unsolicited advice that they liked how she looked before. “I am proud of seeing myself here today and yet I have people coming to me and giving me opinions on how they liked me better when I was a plumpy kid. When you are plumpy they want you to be fit and when you are thin they just want you plumpy. I wonder how the world works sometimes,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also admitted that she recently faced a setback without revealing much. “I’ve had a physical and mental setback recently. I have been MIA for the last few months, but this journey reminds me: if at some point I have to break, pause, or stop, I will; but I’ll never give up! Bring it on,” she wrote.

Apart from fans, her friends and celebrities such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Manjima Mohan, Pragya Jaiswal, Athulyaa Ravi, and several others praised her for speaking up. Last seen in Uppu Kappurambu in Telugu and Revolver Rita in Tamil, Keerthy will soon star in Kannivedi and Sathyavan Savithiri in Tamil, Rowdy Janardhana in Telugu, Thottam in Malayalam and Raftaar in Hindi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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