Khushbu Sundar appeals to Indian government for evacuation of Indians stranded in Middle East amid US-Iran conflict

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her social media on Sunday to appeal to the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded in the Middle East. She calls for humanity amid the US-Iran conflict, urging the government and Indian Missions to act with urgency. She also asked everybody to pray for those affected by the war. Khushbu Sundar reacted to the conflict between US and Iran.

Khushbu Sundar’s appeal to Indian government Khusbhu took to her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) in which she wrote, “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.”

“Among them are our own people — Indians who left home to build dreams, support families, and create better futures. Today, they face fear and uncertainty far away from their loved ones. Back home, thousands of families wait anxiously for a call, a message, a sign of safety,” she wrote, adding, “I earnestly appeal to the Government of India and our Indian Missions to act with urgency, compassion, and coordination to ensure the safety and evacuation of every Indian stranded in affected areas.”

Khushbu also appealed for peace, ending her note with, “At this critical hour, humanity must rise above conflict. May peace prevail. May every Indian abroad return home safe. #PrayForPeace #StaySafe #endwar #indiansoverseas.”