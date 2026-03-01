Khushbu Sundar appeals to Indian government for evacuation of Indians stranded in Middle East amid US-Iran conflict
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her social media to appeal to the Indian government and say ‘humanity must rise’ over conflict.
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her social media on Sunday to appeal to the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded in the Middle East. She calls for humanity amid the US-Iran conflict, urging the government and Indian Missions to act with urgency. She also asked everybody to pray for those affected by the war.
Khushbu Sundar’s appeal to Indian government
Khusbhu took to her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) in which she wrote, “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.”
“Among them are our own people — Indians who left home to build dreams, support families, and create better futures. Today, they face fear and uncertainty far away from their loved ones. Back home, thousands of families wait anxiously for a call, a message, a sign of safety,” she wrote, adding, “I earnestly appeal to the Government of India and our Indian Missions to act with urgency, compassion, and coordination to ensure the safety and evacuation of every Indian stranded in affected areas.”
Khushbu also appealed for peace, ending her note with, “At this critical hour, humanity must rise above conflict. May peace prevail. May every Indian abroad return home safe. #PrayForPeace #StaySafe #endwar #indiansoverseas.”
Note from the Embassy of India
Khushbu also took to her social media to re-share an advisory from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi. It reads, “In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”
It further reads, “2. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary. 3. For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp : +971543090571, Email : pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.”
Indians stranded in Abu Dhabi
According to ANI, thousands of passengers, including hundreds of Indians, were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the wake of tensions in the Middle East. Iran fired missiles targeting the US bases after Israel and the United States launched a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they called an existential threat posed by Tehran. The tensions led to the closure of the airspace in the Middle East.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
