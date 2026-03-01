Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, reaches out to PM Narendra Modi: ‘No clear way to return’

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday triggering widespread disruption, actor Sonal Chauhan has revealed that she is currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. Sonal Chauhan had shared few images from her Dubai trip on Instagram few days back.

Taking to her social media, Sonal has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to step in and help secure her safe return to India.

The Jannat actor shared a note on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she is currently stranded in Dubai.

“Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely,” Sonal wrote.

She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

Besides Sonal Chauhan, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stranded in Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open tournament, with Dubai serving as a transit stop, when airport operations were suspended.