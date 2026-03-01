Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, reaches out to PM Narendra Modi: ‘No clear way to return’
Actor Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram to appeal to the Indian government, seeking their help to ensure her safe return to India from Dubai.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday triggering widespread disruption, actor Sonal Chauhan has revealed that she is currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended.
Taking to her social media, Sonal has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to step in and help secure her safe return to India.
Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai
On Saturday, Sonal took to Instagram to appeal to the Indian government, seeking their help to ensure her safe return to India. She urged the authorities to step in and assist her amid the ongoing situation.
The Jannat actor shared a note on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she is currently stranded in Dubai.
“Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely,” Sonal wrote.
She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”
Besides Sonal Chauhan, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stranded in Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open tournament, with Dubai serving as a transit stop, when airport operations were suspended.
Unrest in Middle East
Tensions have soared in the Middle East as the US-Israel alliance conducted a joint strike against Iran in a bid to topple its regime. However, what began as an Israeli 'pre-emptive military strike' against Iran, escalated into proxy attacks on US bases in the Middle East by Iran and on pro-Iranian militant groups in the region by the US and Israel. Several key Middle East hubs, including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman reported explosions as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed that it struck several US facilities in the region in retaliation.
Loud blasts were reported across parts of Dubai on Saturday. Amid the developments, several videos circulating on social media showed fire and smoke rising near the Fairmont The Palm hotel located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. However, it remains unclear whether the hotel was directly struck by a missile or whether the blaze was caused by debris from a projectile intercepted by UAE defence systems. Authorities have also confirmed a fire at Burj Al Arab and an incident at the Dubai airport that injured four amid reports of Khamenei's death.
Dubai International Airport also suffered partial damage due to a suspected aerial strike on one of its main terminal buildings. The soaring tensions, and the resulting strikes, in the Middle East have led to flight cancellations, airspace closures and prompting countries to issue security alerts for its citizens residing in the region.
