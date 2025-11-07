Chinmayi Sripaada, Khusbhu Sundar, Richa Chadha back Gouri for slamming sexist question: ‘No male actor gets asked’

Actor Gouri Kishan did not entertain any questions about her weight and had a fiery exchange with a male journalist. It took place during a press meet for the release of her film Others, when the Tamil actor doubled down on a reporter's sexist question about her weight. Now, other female celebrities, such as Chinmayi Sripaada, Khushbu Sundar, and Richa Chadha, have voiced their support for Gouri and raised concerns about the kind of questions a female actor has to face in the industry. Several stars have shown support for Gouri Kishan after she stood up against the body-shaming question.

What Chinmayi said for Gouri

Chimayi shared a clip of Gouri standing up for herself at the press conference and wrote, "Gowri did an amazing job. The moment you call out a disrespectful and an unnecessary question - a whole lot of shouting down happens. So proud that someone so young stood her ground and pushed back. No male actor gets asked what his weight is. No idea why they asked a female actor."

Gouri responded, saying: “Thank you @Chinmayi. Women like you inspire us to stand our ground. Your support means a lot to me, thank you.”

‘Respect is never a one-way traffic’

Meanwhile, Khushbu Sundar wrote on her X account, “Journalism has lost its ground. The so called journos take journalism to the gutters. How much a woman weighs is none of their business. And asking the hero about it?? What a shame! Kudos to the young #GowriShankar who stood her ground and gave it back. Are the same men ok if we women, actors, turn around and ask the same question about the women in their families? Respect is never a one way traffic. Learn to give respect if you expect to be respected.” She later corrected the spelling to Gouri Kishan.

Richa Chadha also voiced her support for Gouri and said, “It’s amazing that apart from the regular arduous struggle of showbiz, women have to navigate around so many floating turds, while swimming towards success and self realisation.”

During the press meet, Gouri said, “How does my weight concern you in any way? How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented.”

Gouri, who made her acting debut at 18 playing the younger version of Trisha’s character in ‘96 (2018), has gone on to appear in films like Karnan (2021), Ulagammai (2023), and Boat (2024). Her latest film, Others, was released on November 7.