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‘Hate will never stop’: Khushbu Sundar's daughter Anandita shuts down speculation of using Ozempic for weight loss

Anandita Sundar, daughter of Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C, revealed the ‘ungodly amount of hate’ she has received since childhood on a podcast.

Jun 18, 2026 06:11 am IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s daughter Anandita has grown up in the public eye. She has faced her share of trolling from a young age, she revealed on a recent podcast. The creative producer also spoke about how, first, people would troll her for being chubby and later speculate that she had lost weight with the help of Ozempic, Mounjaro, or surgeries. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar proud of daughter Anandita shutting down trolls calling her ‘trans person’ as an insult)

Anandita Sundar shuts down rumours of Ozempic use

Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter revealed the extent of trolling she has faced.

On the JFW podcast, Anandita stated that she and her elder sister Avantika were always ‘chubby kids’, but they became ‘obese’ as they grew up. She stated that as they faced health issues, they decided that the only way to get fit was to lose weight. Anandita then revealed that she had been on this fitness journey since 2018, slamming those who think she had surgeries.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise, it wasn’t sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here. There was also COVID, so no one saw that we were losing weight. My first drastic weight loss was over three years, during COVID. Everyone’s like, oh my god, she’s done this, she’s done that, she’s gotten surgery. But y’all haven’t seen us. How do you decide?” she said.

Khushbu has also shut down trolls who claimed she used Mounjaro to lose weight last year

About Anandita Sundar

Anandita worked with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Thug Life. She recently made her debut as a creative producer on Double Occupancy. The film is directed by Aswin Kandasamy and produced by Khushbu and ACS Arun Kumar. It was released in theatres on June 12. She is also working on Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2, a sequel to his 2017 semi-biopic.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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