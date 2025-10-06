Khushbu Sundar hits back at troll pointing out she didn't study beyond 8th grade, accusing her of using ChatGPT

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was in no mood to take things lying down and hit back at a troll who questioned her intelligence, linking it to her education. After she made a political post on X (formerly Twitter), the troll also accused her of using ChatGPT for her ‘sarcastic tweets’. Here’s how she replied. Khushbu Sundar hit back at a troll accusing her of using ChatGPT to write 'sarcastic tweets'.

Khushbu Sundar hits back at troll

Khushbu recently shared her opinion and made a political post on X. A troll replied to the post, writing, “Do really know sarcastic tweets or using chatgpt to frame this lol (laughter emoji) we know your 8th grade.”

Khushbu re-tweeted the comment, pointing out that even popular activist and politician Kumaraswami Kamaraj was not educated beyond fourth grade. “Intelligence is not about your academic report card results. Intelligence is about what life teaches you. Even a great Statesman like #Kamarajar couldn't continue his education beyond 4th grade brother. So relax, I don't need chatgpt to voice my thoughts,” she wrote.

Khushbu Sundar’s education

For the uninitiated, Khushbu studied at the Swami Muktananda High School in Mumbai, but had to focus on acting rather than completing her education. After debuting on screen at the age of 10 in the 1980 film Burning Train, Khushbu went on to appear in films such as Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Dard Ka Rishta, and Bemisal. Her debut as an adult was in the 1985 film Meri Jung as Anil Kapoor’s sister and opposite Jackie Shroff in Jaanoo the same year.

She went on to act in numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Eventually, Khushbu gained such fame in the south that her fans even built a temple in her honour. She married filmmaker and actor Sundar C in 2000; they have two daughters together, Avantika and Anandita. Khushbu ventured into politics in 2010. She last starred in the Tamil film Nesippaya and is now the Tamil Nadu BJP vice president.