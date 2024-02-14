 Lal Salaam box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film earns little over ₹1 cr - Hindustan Times
Lal Salaam box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth struggles to stay afloat; earns little over 1 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 14, 2024 09:39 AM IST

Lal Salaam box office collection day 5: Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film has earned ₹12.3 crore in India, so far. Rajinikanth also features in Lal Salaam.

Lal Salaam box office collection day 5: The sports drama is not performing so well at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam earned an estimated 1.16 crore nett on its fifth day of release. Lal Salaam opened in theatres on February 9. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Also read | Aishwarya Rajinikanth interview: ‘Working with Appa in Lal Salaam was a masterclass’

Lal Salaam box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth play Moideen bhai in the film directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Lal Salaam box office collection

Per the portal, Lal Salaam collected 12.35 crore nett in India in five days. After opening at 3.55 crore nett in India in all languages (Tamil and Telugu) on Friday, Lal Salaam made 3.25 crore nett in India on Saturday. The film remained steady on Sunday, collecting 3.15 crore nett in India. However, on its first Monday, Lal Salaam saw a dip in numbers, earning roughly 1.24 crore.

About Lal Salaam

The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January. Production house Lyca Productions had recently shared the new release date. Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has music by AR Rahman. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam after an eight-year break. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, who are seen as rivals since they were kids. Rajinikanth is seen as Moideen Bhai in the film.

Lal Salaam movie review

An excerpt from Lal Salaam's Hindustan Times review read, "It is interesting to see Rajinikanth play Moideen bhai, a Muslim leader, on screen. Some of the dialogues given to him clearly exhibit his personal beliefs and are quite meaningful in today’s times. They are goosebumps-inducing moments, in fact. In one scene, for instance, Moideen bhai says, ‘India is for Indians and I am an Indian Muslim. I was born here and I will die here. This is my home. We should not talk about caste or religion but humanity, and humanity is above all. Jai Hind’. Humanity above all is an aspect the Superstar has spoken about in real life as well."

