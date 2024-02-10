Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's sports drama opens to 3.5 crore in India

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam opened to an estimated ₹3.55 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the cast of the sports drama includes her father, veteran actor Rajinikanth. Per the portal, the film's Tamil version earned ₹3.25 crore nett in India, while the rest was for Telugu. Also read: In an exclusive interview, Aishwarya opens up about working with her father Rajinikanth Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in a poster.

About Lal Salaam

The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January. Production house Lyca Productions had recently shared the new release date. Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has music by AR Rahman. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam after an eight-year break.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, who are seen as rivals since they were kids. The first half of Lal Salaam revolves around their village, its people and the relationship between Hindus and Muslims there. It also sets up the rivalry between Vishnu's Thiru and Vikranth's Shamsu. In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai.

Lal Salaam movie review

An excerpt from Lal Salaam's Hindustan Times review read, "It is interesting to see Rajinikanth play Moideen bhai, a Muslim leader, on screen. Some of the dialogues given to him clearly exhibit his personal beliefs and are quite meaningful in today’s times. They are goosebumps-inducing moments, in fact. In one scene, for instance, Moideen bhai says, ‘India is for Indians and I am an Indian Muslim. I was born here and I will die here. This is my home. We should not talk about caste or religion but humanity, and humanity is above all. Jai Hind’. Humanity above all is an aspect the Superstar has spoken about in real life as well."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place