Legendary producer AVM Saravanan of AVM Productions dies a day after 86th birthday; TN CM MK Stalin pays respects

Legendary Tamil producer Saravanan Surya Mani, also known as AVM Saravanan or simply M Saravanan, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 4. The Kollywood filmmaker passed away at the age of 86, a day after his birthday, due to age-related health issues. Saravanan is known for AVM Productions and AVM Studios, founded by his father. Producer AVM Saravanan was born on December 3 and he died at 86 in the early hours of December 4.

AVM Saravanan dies at 86, MK Stalin pays respects

Saravanan was considered to be one of the pillars of Tamil cinema, and his death marks the end of an era. The producer was born on December 3, 1939, and had celebrated his birthday just a day before his death, says his team.

His mortal remains will be placed for public homage will 3:30 PM on Thursday on the 3rd floor of AVM Studios. Fans, family and industry members are expected to pay their last respects.

Since news broke, numerous fans took to social media to mourn his death. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin went to the studios to meet the family.

Vishal recollects meeting Saravanan as a kid

Actor Vishal also took to social media to mourn Saravanan’s death. He wrote, “Just heard the news that the legendary filmmaker avm Saravanan sir, the film industry’s most iconic producer and the man behind AVM studios just passed away and has left us all forever,” sharing his condolences.

He recollected meeting him as a kid, adding, “Sir, I remember meeting you as a kid, as an assistant director, as an actor, as a producer ever since I entered AVM studios which was a learning ground for me to be what I am today in the film industry.”

Vishal wrote how every producer in the Tamil film industry looked up to Saravanan. “I always wanted you and your production house to continue making great films but today we stand to lose another great film personality in Indian film industry. Your memories will always linger in our minds and your films will always be a learning ground for aspiring filmmakers. May God give more strength to his family at this toughest time. RIP,” wrote the actor.

AVM Saravanan’s legacy

AVM Saravanan was the son of producer AV Meiyappan, considered one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema. AVM Studios and Studios were founded by him in 1945 and are one of India’s oldest film studios. The production house has delivered numerous iconic films over the years, including Naanum Oru Penn, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Sivaji: The Boss, Vettaikaran, Minsara Kanavu, Leader, and Ayan. Saravanan’s son, MS Guhan, is also a producer. Saravanan once served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.