Leo audio launch cancelled due to ‘overflowing passes requests & safety constraints’

The audio launch of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo has been cancelled due to "overflowing pass requests and safety constraints", the film's producers have announced. The cancellation comes just weeks after overcrowding and a stampede-like situation was created at a recent AR Rahman’s concert Paniyur. The film features Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, in the lead role. (Also read: Organiser of AR Rahman's Sept 10 Chennai concert booked for mismanagement)

Security concerns

Leo stars Vijay in the lead and is one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

In their social media post, Seven Studio wrote late Tuesday, "Considering overflowing passes' requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons."

'Brave move'

CEO of the multiplex chain AGS Cinemas Archana Kalapathi praised the move and responded to the cancellation with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote, "It takes a lot of courage for @7screenstudio and @Jagadishbliss to take this call The safety of his fans will always come first for our #Thalapathy Let us celebrate every update from today Mark my words #Leo will have the biggest opening ever #WeStandWithLEO."

Fans wonder if it is political pressure

In their post, the producers added a disclaimer insisting the cancellation was not due to any political pressure. The fans of lead actor Vijay, nonetheless, have been claiming otherwise. One of them wrote, "Political pressure (heartbreak emoji)."

Soon after the first song from the film, Naa Reddy, was launched, it was attacked for allegedly promoting smoking and rowdy behaviour. The producers did not issue any statements, but later added disclaimers to the song, as per an India Glitz report.

Fans want to hear Thalapathy Vijay

Some fans also demanded that they must get to hear Vijay, even if it is on YouTube video. "At least, Thalapathy's Interview in SunTV / YouTube?? We need to hear our Man's Positive Words @Jagadishbliss #Lalit @7screenstudio," one of them wrote.

More about Leo

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun in leading roles, Leo is set for a theatrical release on October 19. Snajay plays the antagonist in the film that marks his Tamil debut.

In Leo, Trisha has been paired opposite Vijay after many years. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Misha Ghoshal, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay, and Priya Anand. Shot in various locations including Kashmir and Chennai, apart from the US, Leo has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer while the film is edited by Philomin Raj.

