Bholaa Shankar teaser: Chiranjeevi beats up men in swag; glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh also seen

The teaser of Chiranjeevi's Telugu action film Bholaa Shankar is out now and shows the 67-year-old star beating up people left, right, and centre and having a certain confidence and swag in his walk and talk. It also shows a small glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh who star alongside Chiranjeevi in the film. Also read: Chiranjeevi and wife visit Hyderabad hospital to meet Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter for the first time. Watch Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in the action film Bholaa Shankar.

Bholaa Shankar teaser

The teaser opens with several injured and dead people and the police wondering how could one person kill 33 people. Soon after, Chiranjeevi is introduced in style as he arrives on the scene and kills no time in beating up men around him from the word go. He is seen wielding a gun in one scene, using broken glass in the second and a sword in the third scene. It ends with a man telling Chiranjeevi's Bholaa that it's not his area and he replies in Telugu, “the state may be divided but all people and areas are mine”.

More about Bholaa Shankar

The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah Bhatia is cast opposite Chiranjeevi while Keerthy Suresh plays his sister in the film. Sushanth also plays a pivotal role. It is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

Sharing the teaser on Saturday evening, AK Entertainment wrote, “Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh's Stylish Mass presentation.” It is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and is nearing completion. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Earlier, the Bholaa Shankar poster featured Chiranjeevi in his stylish avatar. He could be seen wearing a check shirt with a T-shirt inside and black jeans and having an intense look on his face.

Chiranjeevi welcomes granddaughter

The Bholaa Shankar teaser comes days after the birth of Chiranjeevi's granddaughter. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl this week.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on the arrival of the baby. He wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

