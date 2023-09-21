Leo Hindi poster: Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a fiery face off

Sanjay Dutt has shared the poster for his upcoming Tamil debut movie, Leo. The poster shows him with lead star Vijay, as the two go for each others' throats. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will be out on October 19. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo unveiled. Watch) A new Leo poster is dropping almost everyday.

'Keep calm and face the devil'

The new poster shows Vijay fuming with rage and holding Sanjay Dutt, who plays Antony Das, by his throat. Explosions go off in the background as flames occupy the rest of the poster. Sharing the poster, Sanjay wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#LeoPosterFeast #LeoHindiPoster.”

Fans of the actor welcomed him to the Tamil film industry. “Can’t wait to see the epic face off sir! You look menacing,” wrote a person. “Most awaited FACE-OFF,” wrote another. A fan also noticed, “Hats off to you for controlling your laughter looking at Joseph's reaction in poster while photoshoot sir.”

Sanjay was most recently seen in a special appearance in Jawan. He played a police officer in the film, led by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee.

About Leo

In Leo, Trisha is paired opposite Vijay after many years and also has a prominent role. The cast also includes Kollywood stars Keerthy Suresh, Arjun, Misha Ghoshal, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sanjay. It has been filmed across various locations in Kashmir and Chennai, and even the US. Post-production work is currently underway, with dubbing being the next step.

In a recent interaction at the SIIMA awards ceremony, Lokesh was asked about updates on Leo. He stated, “There's a lot of work to be done for the film, which is why we haven't provided updates. We've decided to release updates gradually. We had planned to release updates about the film 30 days before its release. So, the first update will be coming tomorrow (Monday).”

Leo is set to hit the theatres on October 19. The film is being produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

