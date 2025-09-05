Madharaasi Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan shines, viewers get 'vintage Ghajini vibes' in AR Murugadoss' best in years

Madhaarasi Twitter review: Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the combo of director AR Murugadoss and actor Sivakarthikeyan has to offer with their film Madhaarasi. The Tamil action thriller was released in theatres on Friday, and many viewers took to their social media accounts to share their reviews and reactions. If the first reactions are to be believed, then Murugadoss has finally got his mojo back after several underwhelming films, with Sivakarthikeyan delivering an equally peak performance. Madhaarasi Twitter reviews: Sivakarthikeyan is earning praise for his performance in the film.

What viewers are saying

One viewer said, “The first ten minutes of #Madharaasi doesn't have Sivakarthikeyan, but it's so well thought, written and shot. That's how you start a movie. ARM 🎯” Many also felt that the film has a strong first half, where it sets up the characters and the action.

One said, “Madharaasi first half - The flashback scene is totally worth your money. It establishes the strong emotional angle. All scenes with #Sivakarthikeyan and @rukminitweets are superbly written. Very rarely do we see heroine getting an effective role in an action film. That's #ARMurugadoss for you! The romance reminds you of vintage Ghajini times. They share such an electrifying chemistry.”

“This is Director @ARMurugadoss' best since #Kaththi. He has taken the best of #Ghajini and #Thuppakki. A lot of homework. He has transformed #SK as a convincing Action Hero!” read a review of the film.

Another viewer, who saw the film in theatres, wrote, “#Madharaasi - 3.5 out of 5, definitely a kind of comeback film for @ARMurugadoss who is back from slumber and actually delivered a quintessential action thriller with a romantic undercurrent and a socially responsible message with enough heroism for @Siva_Kartikeyan (who has truly become a full-fledged action hero), the hand -to -hand- combat action scenes are fire. As a performer too SK shines big time. Once again, he hasn’t played a typical mass hero but a character that elevates him as an action hero. The film has all the elements you expect in an AR Murugadoss film. There is humour, superb action stretches, strong romantic angle, and a social message takeaway.”

Return of AR Murugadoss

Many viewers felt Madharaasi is a huge return to form for director AR Murugadoss, who had last directed the disappointing Sikander with Salman Khan. One noted, “#Madharaasi has a TON of new ideas, most of them work and some of them not so much! But the most important thing is, it keeps you engaged and so entertained. Best interval block in a long long time!!!! AR Murugadoss is soooooo backkkk!”

“We can definitely say that AR Murugadoss is back, a very engaging screenplay packed with interesting crime and medical elements. Few bumps in the love and comic portions, but that's okay,” noted a second review. A viewer also said, “A strong comeback for Murugadoss after Darbar and Sikandar. Doesn’t make an out-and-out hero-centric film (a big relief) but instead relies on an emotional core plot point and merges it well with a social issue like the growing gun culture phenomenon. A very realistic treatment in terms of action (a notch higher) is one of the major highlights of the film.”

About Madharaasi

Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi is a Tamil-language psychological action thriller that also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in lead roles, alongside Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.