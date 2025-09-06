Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan film opens at 20 crore, much less than Amaran

Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 1: Expectations were high from Sivakarthikeyan's collaboration with director AR Murugadoss in a massy, action thriller. Has Madharaasi, which released in theatres on September 5 globally, lived up to the expectations? The film opened to mixed reviews and has done average business on its opening day. (Also read: Shankar, Lingusamy review AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi; praise Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal's performances) Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's performance earned praise from fans.

Madharaasi worldwide box office update

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer made a collection of ₹13 crore in India on its opening day. Its India gross collection stands at ₹15.35 crore. The film performed not very well overseas, adding an additional ₹5.15 crore on its opening day. This takes the total overseas collection of the film to ₹20.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The opening day figures of Madharaasi are no match for Sivakarthikeyan's previous release, Amaran, which was released in 2024 and starred Sai Pallavi. Amaran had registered a collection of ₹34.70 crore on its opening day of release worldwide.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. The film received positive reviews upon release, with many praising Sivakarthikeyan's lead performance and calling it AR Murugadoss's return to form after a string of underwhelming outings.

The film also reunites the actor and the filmmaker, who have previously worked in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film Maan Karate. Murugadoss served as producer and writer for the project.

Director Shankar praised the film on his X account, and wrote, “#Madharaasi An engaging commercial entertainer with many enjoyable theatrical moments. @ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well. @Siva_Kartikeyan‘s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully- also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial‘s BGM acts as a catalyst. @VidyutJammwal Wow! Audience can’t get enough of his swagger. Congratulations to the whole team for delivering (fire emoticons).”