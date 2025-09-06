Shankar, Lingusamy review AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi; praise Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal's performances

AR Murugadoss’s Tamil film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, was released in theatres on 5 September. The film opened to mixed reviews and a ₹13 crore collection in India. Filmmakers Shankar, Lingusamy, and Anand Shankar posted their reviews of the action film on X (formerly Twitter). Vidyut Jammwal, Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth play the leads in AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi.

Shankar lauds Vidyut Jammwal’s swagger

Director Shankar praised Madharaasi for being a commercial entertainer with ‘many enjoyable theatrical moments.’ Praising Murugadoss for connecting the love and crime track well, he added, “@ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well.”

He then praised Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut, adding, “@Siva_Kartikeyan’s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully- also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial’s BGM acts as a catalyst to the @VidyutJammwal. Wow! Audience can’t get enough of his swagger. Congratulations to the whole team for delivering.”

Lingusamy calls Sivakarthikeyan brilliant

Director Lingusamy was all praise for Sivakarthikeyan playing his role convincingly. “Saw #Madharaasi & I loved it. To understand such a role & to deliver it so convincingly @Siva_Kartikeyan has been brilliant. Had lots of moments, where I could see @ARMurugadoss touch, with the animal instinct being the cherry,” he wrote, adding, “@VidyutJammwal you set the screens on fire with those actions & @rukminitweets was breezy, @anirudhofficial. Big congrats to the entire team @SriLakshmiMovie.”

Anand Shankar calls Murugadoss king of wacky

Anand also had nothing but good things to say about Murugadoss and the film when he wrote, “Guru @ARMurugadoss proves again he is king of whacky plot ideas and hero characterisation. Hospital cover-up (Ramana), 12 man shootout (Thuppakki), Blocking Water Tunnel (Kaththi), Delusion Fight (#Madharaasi). Enjoyed it.” Murugadoss re-posted their reviews of Madharaasi on X, thanking them for their love.

Madharaasi tells the story of a patient with Fregoli delusion who takes part in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from supplying illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu. Murugadoss also directed the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar this year, which failed to make a mark.