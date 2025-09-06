Shankar, Lingusamy review AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi; praise Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal's performances
AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi was released in theatres on 5 September and his fellow filmmakers Shankar and Lingusamy reviewed it. Here's what they said.
AR Murugadoss’s Tamil film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles, was released in theatres on 5 September. The film opened to mixed reviews and a ₹13 crore collection in India. Filmmakers Shankar, Lingusamy, and Anand Shankar posted their reviews of the action film on X (formerly Twitter).
Shankar lauds Vidyut Jammwal’s swagger
Director Shankar praised Madharaasi for being a commercial entertainer with ‘many enjoyable theatrical moments.’ Praising Murugadoss for connecting the love and crime track well, he added, “@ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well.”
He then praised Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut, adding, “@Siva_Kartikeyan’s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully- also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial’s BGM acts as a catalyst to the @VidyutJammwal. Wow! Audience can’t get enough of his swagger. Congratulations to the whole team for delivering.”
Lingusamy calls Sivakarthikeyan brilliant
Director Lingusamy was all praise for Sivakarthikeyan playing his role convincingly. “Saw #Madharaasi & I loved it. To understand such a role & to deliver it so convincingly @Siva_Kartikeyan has been brilliant. Had lots of moments, where I could see @ARMurugadoss touch, with the animal instinct being the cherry,” he wrote, adding, “@VidyutJammwal you set the screens on fire with those actions & @rukminitweets was breezy, @anirudhofficial. Big congrats to the entire team @SriLakshmiMovie.”
Anand Shankar calls Murugadoss king of wacky
Anand also had nothing but good things to say about Murugadoss and the film when he wrote, “Guru @ARMurugadoss proves again he is king of whacky plot ideas and hero characterisation. Hospital cover-up (Ramana), 12 man shootout (Thuppakki), Blocking Water Tunnel (Kaththi), Delusion Fight (#Madharaasi). Enjoyed it.” Murugadoss re-posted their reviews of Madharaasi on X, thanking them for their love.
Madharaasi tells the story of a patient with Fregoli delusion who takes part in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from supplying illegal firearms in Tamil Nadu. Murugadoss also directed the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar this year, which failed to make a mark.
