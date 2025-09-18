Madharaasi worldwide box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan's action film refuses to slow down, crosses 100 crore mark

Madharaasi worldwide box office collection day 14: Sivakarthikeyan's latest release, Madharaasi, just hit a century at the overseas box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial has had a strong run at the box office as it goes on to complete the second week mark. The film, which stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles, has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, announced the makers. (Also read: Sivakarthikeyan says Tamil cinema doesn't have ₹1000 crore films due to this: ‘Jailer would've crossed otherwise’) Madharaasi worldwide box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the AR Murugadoss film.

Madharaasi crosses ₹ 100 crore

As per the latest post on the official X account by the makers Shri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi has collected above ₹100 crore worldwide. “#Madharaasi is a RAMPAGE at the box office 🔥🔥Collects a gross of 100 CRORES WORLDWIDE,” read the caption of the post.

This is Sivakarthikeyan's fourth film to hit the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The other three releases that were successful were Doctor, Don and Amaran.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi tells the story of Raghu Ram (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after witnessing a personal tragedy. The delusion makes him constantly endanger himself to rescue others. Prem (Biju Menon) decides to use Raghu to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu has to face off the smart antagonist Virat (Vidyut).

Rajinikanth had praised the film, and Sivakarthikeyan shared his reaction after watching the film: “Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. ‘My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless.’ Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa (red heart emoticons).”