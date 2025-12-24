Malaysian police ban political speeches, boost security at Vijay's Jana Nayagan sold out audio launch

Tamil actor Vijay is poised to transition into politics in the next elections with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. A grand audio launch has been scheduled in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 27, with the actor, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the rest of the film’s team scheduled to attend. Ahead of the event, the Malaysian police have imposed a ban on political speeches and symbols. TVK leader Vijay at a gathering during a public meeting held in Kanchipuram recently.(PTI )

Malaysian police ban politics at Jana Nayagan audio launch

Malaysian media, including the Malaysia Gazette, reported that the Royal Malaysia Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia/PDRM) has announced a ban on politics at the Jana Nayagan event. They have warned of strict action against anyone who violates the rules put in place.

Cheras District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan stated that permission was granted solely for an entertainment event and should not be used for any political messaging. Prohibition encompasses all forms of political expression, including speeches, symbols, banners, materials, movements, convoys, and the live broadcasting of political messages within the concert venue or its surrounding areas.

Malik Streams Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer, who is distributing Jana Nayagan in the country and is organising the event, confirmed that the Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert will adhere to the given rules and will be solely an entertainment event. The police have also heightened security measures, given that 90,000 fans are expected to attend the concert and audio launch.

Ticket price, venue, more details of Jana Nayagan event

The Jana Nayagan audio launch and Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert are scheduled to be held at Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on December 27. The announcement video pays tribute to Vijay’s decades-long career, featuring clips from his hit films.

According to Ticket2U, ticket prices for the event have been released in three tiers. Level 1 comprises 18 blocks, with a ticket price of MYR 319.98 ( ₹7,076.34). Thirteen blocks have been sold out here. Level 2 comprises 24 blocks, all of which are sold out. The ticket is priced at MYR 217.98 ( ₹4,820.57). 24 blocks of Level 3 have also been sold out, with the ticket price standing at MYR 116.00 ( ₹2,565.48).

H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, for Pongal. It is touted to be Vijay's last film before he enters politics and also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.