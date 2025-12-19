Oru Pere Varalaaru from Jana Nayagan: Vijay fans turn Chennai theatres into concert halls, celebrate his legacy. Watch

The second song from H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, titled Oru Pere Varalaaru, was released on Thursday evening, right after lead actor Vijay gave his first massive public rally in Erode after the Karur stampede. While the song positions him as a people’s hero ahead of his political career, his fans went to numerous theatres in Chennai to catch the song on the big screen. (Also Read: Vijay posts ‘Erode selfie’ video with massive turnout at 1st major public rally for TVK after Karur stampede) Oru Pere Varalaaru from Jana Nayagan sees Vijay shake his leg for one last time and fans can't keep calm.

Oru Pere Varalaaru song released from Jana Nayagan

Following the first song, Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, the makers released the second song composed by Anirudh Ravichander, titled Oru Pere Varalaaru, which means ‘a name his history’. The song features lyrics by Vivek and vocals by Anirudh and Vishal Mishra. Vijay can be seen dancing with people in the lyrical video, and even taking a selfie with them, mirroring what he does at his public rallies.

The lyrical video begins with the line “En nenjil kudiyirukkum (You live in my heart),” which Vijay has been using while addressing the public. The track also positions him as the people’s hero, someone who will bring about change. Producers of the film, KVN Productions, also positioned Vijay as a future leader by writing, “Kalathil ivan irukkum varaye. Irukkum bayame..(As long as he exists…fear exists).” As long as he is on the field, the rivals will have fear in their hearts, the song adds.

Fans celebrate Vijay’s legacy in theatres

Numerous videos have been released since the song’s release, showing fans heading to theatres across Chennai in large numbers to watch Vijay dance in Oru Pere Varalaaru on the big screen. Fans at Murugan Cinemas even brought along the actor’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flags, and danced near the screen.

At Ram Muthuram Cinemas, the theatre management played along by syncing the music to their lights as fans cheered. The audience didn’t even bother sitting in their seats as the song played; instead, they stood and recorded it all.

Numerous other theatres like Ritzy Cinemas and more saw fans unable to keep calm as Vijay danced on-screen, with the cheers only getting louder as ‘Thalapathy’ flashed on screen.

Jana Nayagan is touted to be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics with his party, TVK. The film, slated for release during Pongal 2026 on January 9, also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles.