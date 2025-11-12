YouTube shuts down theory that Vijay's Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan got millions of views due to bots

Actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, before he enters politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be released for Pongal next year. On November 8, the filmmakers released the first song from it titled Thalapathy Kacheri. At the time of writing, the lyrical video has racked up over 35 million views, and some X (formerly Twitter) users couldn’t help but wonder if they had the help of bots. YouTube responded and said this. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri: Vijay sings a celebration of his legacy, fans emotional about his ‘one last dance’) Vijay sang and danced in Thalapathy Kacheri from his upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

YouTube responds to claims of Jana Nayagan song getting views due to bots

An X user screenshotted the views Thalapathy Kacheri had received, claiming that it had received 3 million views in an hour and wondering if it was due to the help of bots. Team YouTube responded to the claim by responding that view counts slow down when the platform is verifying if it’s real, writing, “We have a system in place to verify engagement metrics (likes, views, subs) if they're from a legitimate traffic source. View counts *can* slow down or freeze as we verify they're real (from humans, not computer programs).”

Another fan further explained that YouTube must have flagged Thapathy Kacheri as a political campaign video before unfreezing the views count. They wrote, “YouTube flagged #Thalapathykatcheri as a campaign video for Mr.Vijay and TVK hence Google ads policy have frozed the views count after the review of the video not relating to politics the real counts started reflecting yesterday night.” YouTube seemed to confirm that’s what happened when they responded, “To maintain a fair & positive experience across YouTube, we have systems that verify if views are valid & should be counted!”

About Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Kacheri is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Arivu. Anirudh, Arivu and Vijay lent their vocals for the massy number. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and others. The film will clash with Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi for Pongal.