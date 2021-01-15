IND USA
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
tamil cinema

Master grosses over 50 crore on first day

In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has made over 50 crore in worldwide collections on day 1.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Actor Vijay’s latest release Master has registered a phenomenal opening at the box-office worldwide with over 50 crore earnings on the first day. In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, the film has earned $1.42 million ( 10.5 crore) from international markets.

In Tamil Nadu, where Vijay enjoys a strong market, Master collected a whopping 25.4 crore from the first day. As per trade reports, two days Tamil Nadu gross is around 40 crore.

As per a report by Cinetrak, a box-office tracking portal, Master has grossed a total of 52.5 crore worldwide on the first day. The report added that $1.4 million has come from overseas markets.

The report added that in the international market, the best numbers have come from the Gulf where the film collected $625K while Singapore and Australia collected $224K and $200K respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released across the country with 50 percent occupancy in theatres.

The film features Vijay in the role of an alcoholic college professor who is sent to a correctional facility to work with young criminals who are controlled by a rowdy called Bhavani, played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Also read: Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

Master is the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

On Tuesday, a few scenes from the movie leaked hours before its release. Apparently, the leaked clips were recorded from a specially organised show for the distributors of the movie.

As soon the news about the leak broke, the makers of the movie quickly sprung into action. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was unhappy about the leak and he took to Twitter and requested audiences to not watch and share the leaked clips.

