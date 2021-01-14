IND USA
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
tamil cinema

Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses 25.4 crore in Tamil Nadu on release day

Actor Vijay's new film Master got a massive opening, grossing 25.4 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Actor Vijay’s latest Tamil release Master has taken a phenomenal opening at the Tamil Nadu box-office on its release day. As per trade reports, the film has grossed a whopping 25.4 crore on the first day at the ticket window.

Master, which released on Wednesday in four languages, has registered the second best opening day numbers for Vijay after Sarkar. It has performed better than Vijay’s last release Bigil, going by the first day numbers in Tamil Nadu.

As per a report by Cinetrak, a box-office tracking portal, the film has grossed 25.4 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

It’s worth mentioning that Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released across the country with 50 percent occupancy in theatres.

Master is the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

On Tuesday, a few scenes from the movie leaked hours before its release. Apparently, the leaked clips were recorded from a specially organised show for the distributors of the movie.

As soon the news about the leak broke, the makers of the movie quickly sprung into action. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was unhappy about the leak and he took to Twitter and requested audiences to not watch and share the leaked clips.

He wrote, "Dear all. It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours (sic).

