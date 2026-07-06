Meet the 6 directors helming Pradeep Ranganathan's next with Mamitha Baiju, Ashwath Marimuthu

Tamil actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has reunited with Mamitha Baiju after Dude and Ashwath Marimuthu after Dragon. The trio will star together in a new film written and produced by him, but directed not by one or two, but by six filmmakers that Pradeep calls ‘The Alpha Unit’ in his announcement video. Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next announced

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu in stills from the announcement.

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On Monday, Pradeep posted an announcement video which didn’t just announce his next but also his production house, PR Show. The film titled PRS01 will see him star alongside Mamitha and Ashwath in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also introduces debut actor Anamika Mahi and stars Swasika and Telugu actor Sivaji in key roles.

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{{^usCountry}} The 2-minute-long video begins with Mamitha wiping blood off a blade before she throws it at Ashwath, who catches it with a smile. It then introduces us to Anamika, Swastika and Sivaji smoking a pipe. The video also introduces ‘The Alpha Unit’, made up of six directors: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi. It ends by introducing Pradeep, his new production house, PR Show, and its logo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2-minute-long video begins with Mamitha wiping blood off a blade before she throws it at Ashwath, who catches it with a smile. It then introduces us to Anamika, Swastika and Sivaji smoking a pipe. The video also introduces ‘The Alpha Unit’, made up of six directors: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi. It ends by introducing Pradeep, his new production house, PR Show, and its logo. {{/usCountry}}

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Pradeep has written the story apart from producing it. This is his second film with Sai after Dude. Apart from the glimpse, the music composer also released a new track for the film, titled Aane Wala Star, on YouTube. An anonymous Dholu Bholu is credited with the lyrics. The yet-to-be-titled PRS01 is expected to be released in all South Indian languages apart from Tamil.

Who are The Alpha Unit?

While the video lists Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi as the directors, it reveals little about them. All the filmmakers are newbies, with this film marking their debut. Naren, Vishal, and Ilamparithi have previously worked with Pradeep as his assistant directors. Chanakkiyan, who worked on Ashwath's team at Dragon, thanked Pradeep for supporting him from the start. Dhanush is a short filmmaker, and Yash is a 3D artist and filmmaker.

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Pradeep Ranganathan’s career

Pradeep debuted as a director with the 2019 film Comali, which starred Ravi Mohan in the lead role. In 2022, his career took off when he co-produced, directed and starred in Love Today. The rom-com became popular after its release and was even remade in Hindi in 2025 as Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He had also co-produced the film, which made only ₹9 crore.

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Pradeep had two releases in 2025, both of which were massive hits in his career. Ashwath’s Dragon and Keerthiswaran’s Dude, with the latter starring Mamitha, grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. His success streak broke with Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany. The film received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹60 crore worldwide.

Last seen in Kara with Dhanush in Tamil, Mamitha has Vishwanath & Sons, Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons in Tamil and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Malayalam, which have yet to hit screens. Ashwath's next directorial after Dragon is Dharman, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan.