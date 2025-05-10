Nandamuri Balakrishna's hefty paycheck for cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 revealed

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will play a crucial role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. An IndiaGlitz report claims that the film’s producers, Sun Pictures, has agreed to pay him a hefty paycheck for a short schedule. Here’s how much he’s getting paid. (Also Read: Sunny Deol was roped in for Jaat after this Tollywood actor declined it, reveals director) Balakrishna is rumoured to play a cop in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

Balakrishna’s hefty paycheck for Jailer 2

Sources told the publication that Balakrishna has allotted a 20-day schedule to film Jailer 2. He asked the producers to pay him ₹50 crore for the schedule and they have agreed. The producers reportedly had no hesitation in agreeing to the amount. The sequel is also expected to see Shiva Rajkumar return for a cameo, which was a massive hit in the 2023 film Jailer.

Hindustan Times previously reported a source close to the film’s unit confirming Balakrishna has been roped in for the sequel. “It is true that NBK has said yes to a powerful role in Jailer 2. He loved what Nelson pitched to him and looks forward to shooting for the film soon. He plays more of a guest role in the film than a cameo because he wanted something solid, and Nelson delivered. Fans are going to love it,” they said.

About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan reprise their roles as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer and his wife, Vijaya, in Jailer 2. Mirnaa Menon plays their daughter-in-law, Yogi Babu plays a taxi driver, Vimal, while Shiva plays Narasimha. Mohanlal also had a cameo in the first film, and it remains to be seen if he will return in the sequel.

Nelson revealed in an interview with Cinema Vikatan in 2023 that he wanted to rope in Balakrishna in Jailer. “Balakrishna sir was in my mind, but I could not design and fit his character into the script properly. That’s why I dropped it. I feel that in Jailer 2, if Balakrishna does the role I have in mind, it will be powerful,” he said.