Nayanthara calls husband Vignesh her ‘steady ground, home in human form' on Valentine's Day; he praises his ‘true love’

Actor Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan penned notes for each other as they celebrated their fourth Valentine's Day after their wedding. Taking to Instagram, both of them shared their pictures. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in 2022.

Nayanthara shares pics with Vignesh Shivan, pens note Nayanthara posted photos with Vignesh as they smiled and gave different poses for the camera. In her note, Nayanthara called Vignesh her "greatest blessing." She wrote, "Some souls are written into our destiny long before we ever meet them. You are that soul for me, my Ear. You are my greatest blessing, my Amma’s prayers finding their way to my heart. Ten years with you, yet I still miss you when you’re away, even for a single day."