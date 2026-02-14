Nayanthara calls husband Vignesh her ‘steady ground, home in human form' on Valentine's Day; he praises his ‘true love’
Nayanthara said that God placed Vignesh Shivan in her life with the intention to teach her love, patience, faith, and grace. Check out their posts here.
Actor Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan penned notes for each other as they celebrated their fourth Valentine's Day after their wedding. Taking to Instagram, both of them shared their pictures.
Nayanthara shares pics with Vignesh Shivan, pens note
Nayanthara posted photos with Vignesh as they smiled and gave different poses for the camera. In her note, Nayanthara called Vignesh her "greatest blessing." She wrote, "Some souls are written into our destiny long before we ever meet them. You are that soul for me, my Ear. You are my greatest blessing, my Amma’s prayers finding their way to my heart. Ten years with you, yet I still miss you when you’re away, even for a single day."
Nayanthara praises Vignesh, calls him her ‘home in human form’
She said that God placed him in her life "with an intention." "You are my quiet strength, my steady ground, my home in human form. God placed you in my life with intention, to teach me love, patience, faith, and grace. With you, I learned that real love is gentle, constant, and brave. Thank you for loving me through every season, for holding my hand when I falter, for standing beside me when the world feels heavy."
Nayanthara added, "I don’t just love you, I’m grateful for you, I pray for you, I choose you..every single day. May we always walk this life hand in hand, through every high and every low, growing together, choosing each other, and loving deeper with every single day. I love you, partner. Happy Valentine’s Day."
Vignesh penned a note for Nayanthara too
Vignesh shared a picture featuring himself, Nayanthara, and their kids. He wrote, "Open your hands … and you hold nothing, then see inside your heart, and you hold one true love. That one person who makes you feel love every second of your life. Then just be happy !! You are richer than kings, blessed by the angels, won enough in life and kissed by the universe. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone who believes in love beyond anything."
About Vignesh and Nayanthara, their family
After years of dating, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in June 2022. In October the same year, they announced the birth of twin sons--Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy.
About Nayanthara's projects
Fans will see Nayanthara in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Patriot, along with Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. She also has Dear Students and Toxic in the pipeline.
