Nayanthara returns as divine warrior in Mookuthi Amman 2, first look unveiled on Dussehra

Tamil star Nayanthara’s first look as the goddess in Mookuthi Amman 2 was officially unveiled on Dussehra, sending fans into a frenzy. The sequel to the 2020 fantasy-comedy Mookuthi Amman brings back Nayanthara in her iconic role, this time for a much grander and action-packed narrative. Nayanthara returns as the goddess in Mookuthi Amman 2, which promises a grand narrative blending mythology and fantasy.

Nayanthara's first look revealed

Clad in a vibrant green silk saree and adorned in elaborate gold and diamond jewellery, Nayanthara exudes both serenity and strength in the first poster. Her lowered eyes, firm expression, and trident in hand hint at the celestial battles that lie ahead. Described as a “visual spectacle”, the film aims to merge mythology, fantasy, and cinematic scale like never before.

As reported by Filmfare, the sequel will be released in Hindi and Telugu under the title Mahasakthi for non-Tamil audiences, expanding its reach as part of a pan-India rollout.

About Mookhuti Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is being mounted on a significantly larger canvas than its predecessor, with a reported budget exceeding ₹100 crore. The ensemble cast includes, Duniya Vijay (as the main antagonist), Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ineya, Garuda Raam, Singampuli, Vichu Vishwanath and Ajay Ghosh.

Hip-hop star Tamizha Adhi is composing the music, Gopi Amarnath is handling cinematography, and Venkat Raghavan is crafting the screenplay and dialogue and will also appear on screen. At the film's launch, Sundar C revealed that Nayanthara took her role very seriously, even undergoing a month-long fast as spiritual preparation to embody the Goddess once again.

Released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020, the original Mookuthi Amman featured RJ Balaji and Nayanthara. It earned praise for its sharp mix of satire, spirituality, and social commentary. The film cleverly balanced humour with faith, creating a unique space in the fantasy-comedy genre.

Now, with Mookuthi Amman 2, the story expands into a more ambitious and emotionally layered narrative. Nayanthara’s divine avatar returns to face powerful new foes, promising a spectacle that blends mythology with a deeper emotional arc.