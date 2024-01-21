Nayanthara shares affectionate picture with sons Uyir and Ulgham: ‘All of god’s grace in one tiny face’

Nayanthara seems to be enjoying the peace after the storm. The Jawan actor shared pictures with her sons Uyir and Ulgham on her Instagram handle. This comes days after the controversy about her film Annapoorni, which Netflix India pulled down. (Also Read: Annapoorani controversy: Nayanthara reacts after film is removed from Netflix for hurting sentiments) Nayanthara shares a picture with her son on Instagram

Nayanthara's pictures with her sons

On Sunday, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her carrying her son. She's wearing a black polka-dot top, and her face is only partially visible. Her son leans his head comfortably on his mother's shoulder. Nayanthara captioned the post, “All of god’s grace in one tiny face (red heart emoji).”

In an Instagram Story, Nayanthara shared another picture with both her sons in her arms as they look into the greenery from a balcony. She set it to Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad's popular song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Nitya Mehra's 2016 romantic sci-fi film Baar Baar Dekho.

Nayanthara's recent controversy

Nayanthara offered a sincere apology over her latest Tamil film, Annapoorani, a week after the makers were accused of hurting religious sentiments and the movie was pulled down from Netflix.

"Jai Shri Ram. I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent events concerning our film, 'Annapoorani'. Crafting 'Annapoorani' was not just a cinematic endeavour but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower... In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt," Nayanthara wrote.

The complaints against Annapoorni alleged that the film makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram and also promotes 'love jihad'. After the complaints, the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district registered a case against eight persons, including Nayanthara, last week.

Nayanthara will be next seen in Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.

