Nivetha Pethuraj slams false reports of money being ‘lavishly spent’ on her

Tamil actor Nivetha Pethuraj, who is known for her work in films like Sangathamizhan and Oru Naal Koothu, took to her X account on Tuesday to clear the air on some false reports that claimed that a politician was spending lavishly on her and even bought her a home in Dubai for a big amount. The actor said that these reports are false and that she has been ‘financially independent’ since a very young age. (Also read: Tamil fans demand re-release of Gunaa post Manjummel Boys success) Nivetha Pethuraj requested journalists to verify information.

What Nivetha said

Nivetha took to her X account and wrote a long note to provide her statement on the matter. She began by saying, “Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have been under extreme stress since few days. Please think before spreading such false news.”

She then added about her background and said that she has worked in the industry with integrity. She said, "I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We’ve been in Dubai for over 20 years.

Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer or director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money."

Stating the recent news reports on her are false, Nivetha said, "I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in Chennai.

I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I’m finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want."

'I am not taking this up legally'

The actor also added that she would not be filing any legal complaint on this issue as she believes that there's still some space left for humanity in journalism. “I am not taking this up legally because I still believe there’s some humanity left in journalism, that they won’t continue to defame me like this. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family’s reputation and not put our family through any more traumas. I'm very grateful to everyone who voiced out for me. May truth behold,” she concluded.

