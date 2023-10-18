No more trailer events in theatres as Vijay's fans vandalise hall during Leo trailer screening, no 7am shows either

Vijay's Leo has been mired in a controversy even before its release and has now led the theatre owners to ban teaser/trailer celebrations inside movie theatres. The decision came soon after Vijay's fans tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the Leo trailer screening at a theatre in Chennai. Not only this, the government has also refused to allow 4 am or 7 am shows for Leo which will now open in theatres only at 9 am on October 19. Also read: Vijay's Leo movie release: Madras High Court allows first shows from 7 AM, asks TN govt to iron out issues Vijay's fans vandalized a Chennai theatre during Leo trailer screening.

Fans vandalise theatre during Leo trailer screening

Taking to X on Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared pictures of torn seats in a movie theatre and wrote, “Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening.” Sharing the action taken against such acts, he said in another tweet, "Just IN: Tamil Nadu theatres to STOP teaser/trailer celebrations. This decision has come after Joseph Vijay fans have completely thrashed Rohini Cinemas in Chennai during #Leo trailer launch celebration. President of Theater Owners Association has said ‘We have decided not to release any more trailers in theaters’."

No 4am or 7am shows for Leo in Tamil Nadu

Vijay-starrer Leo is one of his most awaited films this year. In order to make a grand movie-watching experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Anita Sumanth, refrained from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to not allow 7 am shows for the film. But Manobala confirmed in a new tweet on Wednesday that even 7 am shows will not be allowed for the film.

He tweeted, “Breaking: Tamil Nadu government refuses to accept Madras High Court's reconsideration on #Leo 7 am shows. Hence it is clear now that there is no 4 am or 7 am shows for #LokeshKanagaraj's #LeoFilm. As stated in earlier GO, Joseph Vijay's #LEOFDFS will start only at 9 am.”

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks their reunion after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. They have earlier worked together in films like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film.

