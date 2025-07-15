'Followed every protocol to make this safe’: Pa Ranjith breaks silence on stuntman SM Raju's death on his film set

Stuntman SM Raju's death on the film sets of a Pa Ranjith film left many shocked. The director and three others have been booked by the Keelaiyur police in connection with the death. On Tuesday, the director shared an official statement on behalf of his team on this tragic incident, and mourned the loss of SM Raju. The note read that the action was set out with ‘detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution’ and every protocol was followed as per practice. (Also read: Pa Ranjith, 3 others booked for negligence, culpable homicide in connection with death of stuntman SM Raju on film set) Pa Ranjith and team has shared a note mourning the death of stuntman SM Raju.

Official statement from the team

The note began on behalf of the production unit, which read: “NEELAM PRODUCTIONS CONDOLENCE NOTE. On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film “Vettuvam” in Nagapattinam District of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend.”

It stated, “A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our good will, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heart break. Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on.”

‘We followed every protocol’

The statement also stressed on the fact that all protocol was followed, noting, “We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That inspite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and Directors proud with the quality of his work has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always.”

“This death is devastating. We deeply mourn the loss of Mohan Raj Anna a husband, father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being. He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that’s how he will always stay in our memory,” concluded the statement.

P Ranjith, 3 others booked for culpable homicide

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday, 13 July, and a video of the mishap has since surfaced online, igniting widespread concern over on-set safety practices in the film industry. Raju was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem. Based on evidence, the police have now revised the case against the film’s team, booking them under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct), 125 (Abetment of an offence), and 106(1) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS Act.