Pa Ranjith on Amazon Prime film Sarpatta Parambarai: ‘It is my strongest work, one I’m really confident about’

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who is gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil boxing-based drama Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime, feels the film is his strongest work till date and one that he’s confident about.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Tuesday via a virtual event. Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith revealed some interesting information about the project.

Ranjith said that the first thought of Sarpatta Parambarai as a subject struck him while working on his first film Attakathi, way back in 2012.

“When I was making Attakathi, I thought of this subject. I had plans then to make this as my second film. But I couldn’t take it up for various reasons. It was when I was making Madras, I learnt that boxing and football are the two most popular sports in North Madras. I started to wonder why boxing was so popular in this area. I wanted to make a film on the popularity of this sport and its history,” Ranjith said.





He added that he wanted to break the stereotype attached with North Madras and how it was portrayed over the years in cinema.

“I thought making a film about the boxing culture in North Madras will be very convincing. It will also help break the stereotype,” he said.

Talking about the Amazon Prime movie, Ranjith said the boxing culture was present in North Madras from pre-Independence times. The story of Sarpatta Parambarai is set in the 1970s.

“I liked the period setup. Everything about this period felt interesting. From the situation to the costumes and the political backdrop, it’s got elements that will be a different experience for the audiences. It was also a challenge for me to deliver an experience for the audience,” he added.

Ranjith is confident that the film will be popular with the audience when it premieres July 22 on Amazon Prime.

“This is my strongest work. As a script, I’m confident about Sarpatta working with the audiences.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, stars Arya, Pasupathi, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan in key roles.

