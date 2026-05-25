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Pawan Kalyan admits he feels a ‘little jealous’ of Vijay's huge political win with TVK: ‘They won using cutouts…’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has shared a candid reaction to Vijay's landmark win in Tamil Nadu politics.

May 25, 2026 09:52 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Ever since Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the internet couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Telugu star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan. Speaking at an event, Pawan has now TVK for emerging as a credible alternative in its first electoral contest and called the win a strong sign that people are demanding political change.

What Pawan said

Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the win of newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.

During the event, Pawan said, “I look at Tamil politics these days, they've done it so carefree. I felt jealous. They won using cutouts and holograms happily. I roamed on the streets for 15 years but...(laughs). I am joking.”

He went on to add, “But we do need to think humanely. You need so much knowledge to say anything. Why did I struggle so much for 15 years? Because to run a party you need to understand the expectations of lakhs of people.”

More details

Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), just two years before the polls. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Pawan Kalyan admits he feels a ‘little jealous’ of Vijay's huge political win with TVK: ‘They won using cutouts…’
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