Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release: When and where to stream Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's ₹375 crore Sankranthi hit
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release: Anil Ravipudi's Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer was released in theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release: Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) was released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara stood out amid competition and emerged as the winner of the festive season. Know when and where to stream the film after its digital release. (Also Read: The Raja Saab extended cut releases on OTT: Internet trolls ‘Maruthi Snyder’ over Prabhas' ₹200 crore dud)
When and where to stream Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
MSVPG will be available to stream on Zee5 from February 11. Not just Telugu, the film can also be streamed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali on the platform. The OTT platform has been teasing the film’s digital release in the last week by releasing short clips from the film and writing, “Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu. The Boss. The Megastar. Is making an entrance on Zee5.”
“February 11, it is! THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT EVER. The Mega Victorious Blockbuster will see you on 11th February ONLY on Zee5,” they wrote, announcing the film’s release date on Friday. Fans left comments under the announcement post, excited to watch the film after its release. Some even expressed excitement to watch what is Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film till date.
About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, MSVPG features Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles with Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa in key roles. It tells the story of a national security officer, played by Chiranjeevi, who has to protect his estranged family from a threat. He decides to use the opportunity to woo his divorced wife, played by Nayanthara, back. The film collected ₹375 crore worldwide in 25 days of its release.
MSVPG had tough competition and clashed with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari. It performed well compared to the rest of the Sankranthi releases, with The Raja Saab collecting a little over ₹200 crore in comparison.
