Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release: When and where to stream Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's ₹375 crore Sankranthi hit

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release: Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) was released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara stood out amid competition and emerged as the winner of the festive season. Know when and where to stream the film after its digital release.

When and where to stream Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

MSVPG will be available to stream on Zee5 from February 11. Not just Telugu, the film can also be streamed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali on the platform. The OTT platform has been teasing the film’s digital release in the last week by releasing short clips from the film and writing, “Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu. The Boss. The Megastar. Is making an entrance on Zee5.”