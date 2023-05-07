Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh meets with car accident in Malaysia, shares details

Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh is currently in Malaysia and has revealed that she met with a car accident on Sunday. She shared the details of the incident on Instagram and added that she and her co-passenger and driver were safe with minor external injuries and internal injuries. Also read: Days after Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, Vikram suffers rib injury during Thangalaan rehearsals Rakshita Suresh has sung for Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a note with folded hands emoji and a nazar amulet. She wrote in the note: “Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed infront of me during those 10 seconds of impact.. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive.”

Rakshita Suresh penned a note on Instagram about her accident.

Rakshita has sung the song Kirunage in the Kannada version of Ponniyin Selvan II. She had earlier sung Sol in the first installment's Tamil version. Rakshita won the singing reality show Little Star Singer in 2009 and has sung several memorable songs for many films since 2015.

Earlier this week, Ponniyin Selvan lead actor Vikram also suffered a serious injury while he was rehearsing for his next project. He plays the Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period action epic. He broke his rib during the rehearsals for Thangalaan. His manager said he has now taken time off from his professional commitments for recovery.

"Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest," his manager Suryanarayanan wrote in the post.

