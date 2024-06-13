Pradeep K Vijayan dies: Thegidi, Hey Sinamika actor found dead at home by friend

Actor Pradeep Vijayan, whho has acted as a villain and comedian in various films, including Thegidi and Hey! Sinamika, was found dead at his home on Wednesday. The actor’s friend found him dead when he went to check on him after not hearing back for two days. The police are investigating the cause of death and are yet to release an official statement. Pradeep K Vijayan dies: The actor was found dead with a head injury.

Actor Pradeep was unmarried and lived alone at Sankarapuram First Street in Palavakkam, Chennai. He recently complained of shortness of breath and dizziness. One of his friends went to check on him after not hearing back from Pradeep in two days despite calling him numerous times.

The door of the house was locked and when Pradeep did not open the door despite the friend knocking numerous times, the police were informed. The Neelankarai police, along with the fire department, broke the door to the house. Pradeep was found dead with a head injury. The police have taken the body to Royapettah Government Hospital.

Pradeep is believed to have died two days ago due to a head injury and a heart attack. However, the Neelankarai police are investigating the cause of death and the body will undergo postmortem.

Soundarya shares condolences

After news broke, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share condolences. Singer-actor Soundarya Bala Nandakumar wrote, “Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother. No we never used to talk everyday but whenever once in a blue moon we spoke affection was very much intact. You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna. May your soul rest in peace.”

About Pradeep Vijayan

Pradeep, popularly known as Pradeep Nair Pappu, debuted in Tamil cinema with the 2013 Krishnan Jayaraj-directorial Sonna Puriyathu. He became famous when he played Poornachandran (Sadagoppan) in P Ramesh’s 2014 Ashok Selvan and Janani-starrer Thegidi. He played a detective in the film and his sense of humour made him stand out.

His last film was S Kathiresan’s 2023 film Rudhran with Raghava Lawrence. Pradeep was a tech graduate who chose to work in Kollywood due to his passion for acting. He also did subtitling work for movies on the side.