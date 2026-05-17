Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meerra Chopraa, Ambika support Ravi Mohan after his statement on Aarti Ravi: ‘Extremely sad’
After Tamil actor Ravi Mohan alleged harassment at a press meet about his personal life, the internet seems divided between supporting him and Aarti Ravi.
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan held a press meet at his office in Chennai on Saturday after his girlfriend, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis, hinted at a breakup. He made allegations against his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, claiming that he isn't allowed to meet their sons. He also made other claims that left the internet split. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meerra Chopraa, who acted in Tamil and Telugu films, and actor Ambika, came to his defence. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi's mother defends her against Ravi Mohan's claims about their marriage; says grandson is stressed due to issue)
Meerra Chopraa hopes Ravi Mohan gets ‘justice’
Meerra posted pictures of Ravi from the press meet on X (formerly Twitter) with this text written on it: "None of my films will be released until my divorce is finalized. I've gone through a lot by staying silent ... but not anymore. I even started hurting myself. I was vomiting blood because of the black magic done against me. From day one of my married life, I went through immense disrespect!”
Posting it, the actor wrote, “I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. I am comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women.” Meerra has acted in Tamil films such as Lee and Isai.
She added, “A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice. #RaviMohan @iam_RaviMohan.”{{/usCountry}}
She added, “A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice. #RaviMohan @iam_RaviMohan.”{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis)
Ambika says it’s ‘extremely sad’ to see Ravi Mohan like this{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis)
Ambika says it’s ‘extremely sad’ to see Ravi Mohan like this{{/usCountry}}
Ambika, who acted with stars such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dr Rajkumar and others in the 80s remarked how sad it was to see Ravi like this. She wrote, “Extremely sad to watch jeyam revi.paavom. tension changes his good looks also. see his face &eyes..l really wish this torture will stop soon in his life. his problems he will take care. we all must leave him alone. .pl.”
In another post, she wrote, “Pain doesn't have the thing called gender. it hurts. hurts really bad. u can feel. u can see.people take it in differeway. thats all. when we go through the same path or When we see then u know.only thing we can do. let them solve. we keep mouth shut.”
When an X user asked her to speak about financial abuse men allegedly face because it’s ‘always feminism for women’, she clarified, “That's not true.we must not interfere my opinion. all get sorted out by them. we can't doanything sympathise comments criticise(that we do nicely without knowing anything.what else. God should help. really scary looking at him.both partners ofcourse.let us wish 4 gd result 4 both.”
(Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)
Ravi announced at the press conference that he will not act until he’s divorced from Aarti. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, defended her daughter against his claims.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
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