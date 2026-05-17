Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meerra Chopraa, Ambika support Ravi Mohan after his statement on Aarti Ravi: ‘Extremely sad’

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan held a press meet at his office in Chennai on Saturday after his girlfriend, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis, hinted at a breakup. He made allegations against his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, claiming that he isn't allowed to meet their sons. He also made other claims that left the internet split. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meerra Chopraa, who acted in Tamil and Telugu films, and actor Ambika, came to his defence. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi's mother defends her against Ravi Mohan's claims about their marriage; says grandson is stressed due to issue)

Meerra Chopraa hopes Ravi Mohan gets ‘justice’

Meerra Chopraa believes men like Ravi Mohan should be taken seriously too in alleged harassment cases.

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Meerra posted pictures of Ravi from the press meet on X (formerly Twitter) with this text written on it: "None of my films will be released until my divorce is finalized. I've gone through a lot by staying silent ... but not anymore. I even started hurting myself. I was vomiting blood because of the black magic done against me. From day one of my married life, I went through immense disrespect!”

Posting it, the actor wrote, “I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. I am comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women.” Meerra has acted in Tamil films such as Lee and Isai.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice. #RaviMohan @iam_RaviMohan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice. #RaviMohan @iam_RaviMohan.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis) Ambika says it’s ‘extremely sad’ to see Ravi Mohan like this {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis) Ambika says it’s ‘extremely sad’ to see Ravi Mohan like this {{/usCountry}}

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Ambika, who acted with stars such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dr Rajkumar and others in the 80s remarked how sad it was to see Ravi like this. She wrote, “Extremely sad to watch jeyam revi.paavom. tension changes his good looks also. see his face &eyes..l really wish this torture will stop soon in his life. his problems he will take care. we all must leave him alone. .pl.”

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In another post, she wrote, “Pain doesn't have the thing called gender. it hurts. hurts really bad. u can feel. u can see.people take it in differeway. thats all. when we go through the same path or When we see then u know.only thing we can do. let them solve. we keep mouth shut.”

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When an X user asked her to speak about financial abuse men allegedly face because it’s ‘always feminism for women’, she clarified, “That's not true.we must not interfere my opinion. all get sorted out by them. we can't doanything sympathise comments criticise(that we do nicely without knowing anything.what else. God should help. really scary looking at him.both partners ofcourse.let us wish 4 gd result 4 both.”

(Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)

Ravi announced at the press conference that he will not act until he’s divorced from Aarti. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, defended her daughter against his claims.

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If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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