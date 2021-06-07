Raashii Khanna comes up with #BeTheMiracle to provide food to worst affected by pandemic

Joining the list of celebs trying to lend a helping hand amid the ongoing ovid-19 crisis, is actor Raashii Khanna. She understands that with work getting stalled, many have no income, and the pandemic is further emptying bowls faster than we can fill them. Only donations, she says, from her and her friends was not helping either.

“The need is really big and we can’t help unless we all come together and donate. That’s why I decided to go public with this initiative — #bethemiracle — to provide food to as many people as we can. We will also associate with the NGO Roti Bank, as well as other registered associations working tirelessly to provide food to the needy including places like orphanages and old age homes,” explains the 30-year-old, who will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in his web debut, and the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.

The actor goes on to say now is the time for celebs to put their fan following to good use and inspire millions of people who look up to public figures.

“I think this is when having a ‘celebrity status’ really helps. Social media has been such a powerful tool during the pandemic; a lot of people have helped each other through it. In these times, celebrities who have a huge amount of followers can be such a source of inspiration,” says Khanna, asserting that many have been doing a lot already.

For now, Khanna has started with Roti Bank, which will provide free meals. “In today’s times, a lot of people do have the bandwidth to donate and even if they can’t feed a hundred, they can feed one person. The minimum donation for this is nine rupees. So, if a lot of us extend our support, we really can feed a lot of people. It’s just a matter of collective conscience that needs to rise,” she says.

