Rajinikanth is full of praise for Madharaasi, says Sivakarthikeyan has become an ‘action hero’

Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his latest release Madharaasi. The massy action thriller, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, presents Sivakarthikeyan as an action hero. So far, the film has received positive response from fans, and is doing good business at the box office. On Wednesday, the actor shared that Rajinikanth had seen the film and loved it. (Also read: Madharaasi box office collection day 5: Sivakarthikeyan film shows further dip; collects ₹43 crore) Rajinikanth has praised Sivakarthikeyan and the entire team of Madharaasi.

Rajinikanth's review of Madharaasi

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share Rajinikanth's review the film.

He said, “Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. ‘My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless.’ Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa (red heart emoticons).”

A few days ago, filmmakers Shankar, Lingusamy, and Anand Shankar had given positive reviews of the action film and posted their reviews on X.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film tells the story of Raghu Ram (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after witnessing a personal tragedy. The delusion makes him constantly endanger himself to rescue others. Prem (Biju Menon) decides to use Raghu to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu has to face off the smart antagonist Virat (Vidyut).

The film also reunites the actor and the filmmaker, who have previously worked in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film Maan Karate. Murugadoss served as producer and writer for the project.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, the gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film underperformed at the box office upon release.