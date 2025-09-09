Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Madharaasi box office collection day 5: Sivakarthikeyan film shows further dip; collects 43 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 10:09 pm IST

Madharaasi box office collection day 5: AR Murugadoss' film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. 

Madharaasi box office collection day 5: AR Murugadoss’ latest Tamil offering, Madharaasi, has had a recent run at the box office as it nears the one-week mark. The film, which stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles, has yet to touch the 100 crore mark worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film made 43.82 crore net in India by Tuesday evening.

Madharaasi box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal, Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth play the leads in AR Murugadoss' film.
Madharaasi box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal, Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth play the leads in AR Murugadoss' film.

Madharaasi box office collection

The trad website reports that Madharaasi collected an estimated 2.52 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collections to 43.82 crore net. The film had an average opening of 13.65 crore net, making 12.1 crore and 11.4 crore over the weekend as collections continued to dip. Madharaasi made 4.15 crore on Monday, witnessing a 63% dip. However, it’s worrying for the film that collections continue to dip further instead of holding steady during the week. Madharaasi was released with no competition but received mixed reviews upon its release. It remains to be seen if the film sustains well through the week.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi tells the story of Raghu Ram (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after witnessing a personal tragedy. The delusion makes him constantly endanger himself to rescue others. Prem (Biju Menon) decides to use Raghu to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu has to face off the smart antagonist Virat (Vidyut).

Shooting for Madharaasi began in 2024, and filming was briefly put on hold for Sivakarthikeyan to finish shooting for Amaran and Murugadoss for the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar. After its release, Madharaasi received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The film collected 62.15 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Madharaasi box office collection day 5: Sivakarthikeyan film shows further dip; collects 43 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On