Jailer box office collection day 18: Houseful shows on 3rd Sunday make Rajinikanth film cross 600 crore mark worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer on Sunday crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has grossed ₹607.29 crore globally. Moreover, the action film has collected an estimated ₹315.95 crore nett in India in all languages so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 17

As per Sacnilk.com, on Sunday, Jailer collected an estimated ₹7.5 crore nett in India in all languages. The Tamil film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu and was released on August 10, entered the ₹600 crore club on day 18 of its release. The film is reportedly only the second Tamil film after 2.0 (2018) to achieve this feat; Jailer grossed ₹10.25 crore worldwide on its third Sunday in theatres.

On Monday, Manobala wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), “Jailer worldwide box office. ₹600 Jailer. HOUSEFULL shows even on 3rd Sunday helps the film to go past the magical ₹600 crore mark on the 18th day... 2.0 was the FIRST film to enter this club from Tamil Cinema on the 10th day of its run. Week 1 – ₹450.8 crore. Week 2 – ₹124.18 crore. Week 3 Day 1 – ₹7.67 crore, Day 2 – ₹6.03 crore, Day 3 – ₹8.36 crore. Day 4 – ₹10.25 crore. Total - ₹607.29 crore.”

About Jailer

The Rajinikanth film, directed by Nelson, also stars Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also makes a special appearance in the film, as does Jackie Shroff.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh. The actor recently celebrated Jailer's box office success at a bash in Chennai that was attended by the film's cast and its makers. Pictures of a special cake from the success party were shared online, along with inside photos from the celebration.

