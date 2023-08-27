Jailer box office collection day 17: Rajinikanth film sees growth; earns 5.5 crore in India, grosses 597 cr worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer has completed 17 days in theatres, collecting roughly ₹5.5 crore nett in India in all languages on Saturday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jailer has collected ₹307.7 crore nett in India, so far. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer is inches away from grossing ₹600 crore worldwide. Also read: Rajinikanth celebrates Jailer success as it crosses ₹300 cr in India Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film remains rock steady in third weekend.

Jailer box office

The Tamil film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, was released on August 10. After collecting ₹235.85 crore nett in its opening week, and ₹62.95 crore in its second week, Jailer earned ₹3.4 crore nett on its third Friday. It registered a growth in numbers on its third Saturday, collecting ₹5.5 crore nett in all languages in India, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com.

The film's worldwide numbers are equally impressive. Last week, Jailer became the third Tamil film to gross over ₹500 crore worldwide after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). On Sunday, Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X, and wrote, "Jailer worldwide box office. All set to enter the elite ₹600 cr (crore) club today. The DREAM run continues... Week 1 - ₹450.8 cr. Week 2 - ₹124.18 cr. Week 3 Day 1 - ₹7.67 cr, Day 2 - ₹6.03 cr, Day 3 - ₹8.36 cr. Total - ₹597.04 cr."

About Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar, who is known for his action thrillers, has directed Jailer. In Jailer, Rajinikanth is seen in the titular role – he plays a jailer, who is on a mission. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also seen in the movie, which features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed Jailer's music. The film's songs like Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Hukum and others have become a major highlight.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a special appearance in the film. Actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff reunited after 36 years in Jailer. The duo previously worked together in the film Uttar Dakshin.

