Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song Kaavaalaa with fan at Mumbai airport, says 'he is doing better than me'. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in the hit song Kaavaalaa, from her film Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. The song, released earlier this month on YouTube, has already garnered 24 million views and 732K likes. (Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia responds after fan calls her Indian Shakira) Tamannaah Bhatia danced with fan to Kaavaalaa at Mumbai airport.

Tamannaah seen at airport

On Tuesday, Tamannaah was spotted at the Mumbai airport flying out of the city. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Tamannaah was seen heading towards the terminal gate as the photographers stationed there asked her to wait. A fan of the actor wanted to dance to her song Kaavaalaa.

Tamannaah dances with fan

Laughing, Tamannaah said, "Mera flight miss hojayega (I will miss my flight)..." However, she waited for the person to dance. As soon as he started grooving to the track, she also joined him as the people around cheered for them. Tamannaah also hugged the person. When he copied Rajinikanth's famous technique of wearing sunglasses, Tamannaah shook hands with him.

Tamannaah reacts to the dance

As Tamannaah walked away, she said looking at the camera, "Mere se better kar raha hai yeh (He is doing better than me)." For her travel, she wore a black bikini top, a matching shrug and trousers. She also wore dark sunglasses, carried a black bag and wore black and white sneakers.

Fans react to the video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Acha dance hai inn donno ka (They danced well)." "That's why @tamannaahspeaks is love," said an Instagram user. "Such a chillaxed lady," read a comment. Another person also called her 'amazing'.

Tamannaah on Jailer

Tamannaah will be seen in Jailer with Rajinikanth. Expressing happiness about it, Tamannah had told news agency ANI, “It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it.”

About Jailer

Jailer will be out in theatres on August 10. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. It has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film's team wrapped up the shooting in June this year. Taking to Twitter, production house Sun Pictures shared a string of stills from the cake-cutting celebration on the film's sets. "It's a wrap for #Jailer…," they wrote. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

