Tamannaah Bhatia responds after fan calls her Indian Shakira, changes Jailer song Kaavaala to Waka Waka in edited video

Tamannaah Bhatia recently featured in a song titled Kaavaalaa alongside Rajinikanth. In the music video of the song, Tamannaah was seen in different high-slit colourful outfits and curly hair as she danced on a desert-themed set. The song has so far garnered 20 million views and 68k likes. (Also Read | Jailer song Kaavaalaa: ‘Shakira’ Tamannaah Bhatia grooves with Rajinikanth. Watch) Tamannaah Bhatia in Jailer song Kaavaalaa; Shakira in Waka Waka music video.

Tamannaah reacts to being compared with Shakira

Now, a fan has decided to give the song a twist. They set Shakira's song Waka Waka as the background music to Tamannaah's music video. Sharing the clip on Twitter, the fan wrote, "Indian Shakira @shakira Semma (awesome) Sync @tamannaahspeaks." Responding to it, Tamannaah wrote, "Have to admit the sync is pretty good (wink face emoji)."

Fans praise Tamannaah

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Indian Shakira is a great name too!!" A Twitter user said, "Ya it is looking like you are dancing to the 'This time for Africa' song of Shakira. You are our Indian Shakira." "Wow this is fantastic," read a comment. "Looking so bubbly," commented another person. "Song of 2023! To be remembered for some more years," read a tweet. "Energetic song," said another fan. "It's pretty good Tamannaah and Shakira," tweeted a fan.

Tamannaah on working with Rajinikanth

Tamannaah will be seen with Rajinikanth in Jailer. Recently, talking about it with news agency ANI, Tamannah had said, "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

About Jailer

Jailer will be out in theatres on August 10. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. It has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film's team wrapped up the shooting in June this year. Taking to Twitter, production house Sun Pictures shared a string of pictures from the cake-cutting celebration on the film's sets. "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10," they wrote. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, which also featured Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.

Tamannaah's upcoming film

Fans will also see Tamannaah in Bholaa Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

