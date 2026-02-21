Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan are all swag in epic face-off for promo of Nelson film; fans predict 'biggest Tamil film ever'
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan come face to face for the first time in 47 years in Nelson's film, which will commence filming soon.
It is official! Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are all set to reunite after four decades for a new film! Red Giant Movies had promised the promo featuring the two screen legends on Friday, and on Saturday (February 21), the makers delivered the official announcement video. Both Kamal and Rajinikanth starred in the fun promo, along with director Nelson and music director Anirudh.
Glimpse of KH x RK Reunion
The promo began with Nelson standing outside the rooms, in the corridor, wondering which star's room to enter first. Anirudh comes in and asks him to choose between two fingers, even though he is confused which raag to choose from! The scene cuts to Rajinikanth and Kamal taking turns and asking Nelson if the other one has chosen this blazer, or that belt, or that watch. If he has chosen the first option, then the second option is picked by the other star!
Both Kamal and Rajinikanth get ready and come out of their rooms to face each other, dressed differently. They walk side by side, as their swag turns heads of the women in the garage. Kamal takes the driving seat, and Rajinikanth sits beside him. Nelson and Anirudh come in at the back, with the music composer sharing that the theme music is ready! But Kamal says that will come later, he first wants to know who the hero is. Rajinikanth interrupts and asks Nelson to respond- yes, tell him who the hero is! The title card then drops- ‘KH * RK renuion’. Written and directed by Nelson, the shoot of the film will commence soon.
Fans can't choose sides
Fans cannot stop raving about the epic reunion. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth worked together in over a dozen films in Tamil and Hindi in the 70s, but have not appeared together since 1985.
Reacting to the promo, a fan commented, “Wow, I am so excited for this. Nelson trust to deliver a major entertainer.” A comment read, “I am so ready for this project!” Many fans predicted that the film will be bigger than anything the industry has seen. “This will be the biggest Tamil film ever,” one predicted. Others were already counting the box office collections even though the film is yet to commence filming. “Forget 1000 crore club..This is gonna be once in a lifetime experience,” wrote one.
Rajinkanth and Kamal Haasan's collaborations
Rajinikanth and Kamal are also collaborating on another film directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. The two had starred in several films, starting with Apoorva Raagangal and then in films like Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, and Ninaithale Inikkum. The last time they were seen together was in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
