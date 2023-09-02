Rajinikanth's Jailer gets an OTT release date, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Jailer, which has been faring excellently at the domestic as well as international box office, will now stream on an OTT platform. On Saturday, Prime Video in a statement announced that Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama film, starring Rajinikanth, will stream on the platform from September 7. Interestingly, Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, will also hit the theatres on the same day. (Also Read | Jailer producer brings two luxury cars to Rajinikanth's house for actor to choose from. Watch video)

About Jailer

Rajinikanth features on a poster of Jailer.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film has also been written by Nelson. Jailer features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also has special cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Fans can watch Jailer on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, his determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

What Nelson said about Jailer

“With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media. Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes," Nelson said in a statement.

Jailer domestic box office collection so far

Jailer has seen massive success at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, during its first week in theatres, Jailer minted ₹235.85 crore, in its second week it earned ₹62.95 crore and in its third week the film collected ₹ 29.43 crore. On Friday, day 23, the film earned ₹1.60 crore, as per early estimates. Since its release in theatres last month, Jailer has collected ₹329.83 crore in India.

