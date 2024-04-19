Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Aditi Shankar dance to Zinda Banda, Kaavaalaa at Aishwarya’s wedding. Watch
Ranveer Singh, Atlee and Aditi Shankar showed off their moves to songs from Jawan and Jailer at director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya’s wedding.
Director Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. Celebrities like Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended. Pictures and videos of Ranveer Singh, Atlee and Aditi Shankar setting the dance floor on fire have gone viral. (Also Read: Indian 2 director S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attend wedding. See pics)
Ranveer, Atlee show off their moves
Shankar’s younger daughter, Aditi, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her sister’s star-studded wedding. She seemed pumped in particular to dance with Ranveer and Atlee.
She shared pictures of the trio dancing, writing, “With my spirit animal @ranveersingh. And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa. what a memorable evening.” Keerthy Suresh commented under the post, “You got the right person to match your energy dear!” and Ranveer replied, “What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!” In a video she shared of her dancing with Ranveer, the actor wrote, “Kuthu gang!”
Videos of Ranveer and Atlee also having a ball were shared by fans. In one of the videos, Ranveer adjusts Atlee’s outfit before he starts dancing. The director surprises everyone by nailing massy moves to a Tamil number. In another video, Ranveer and Atlee dance with Aditi to Kaavaalaa from Jailer and Zinda Banda from Jawan. Drummer Sivamani can be seen playing an instrument behind them. Shankar’s son Arjit also eventually joins them on stage.
Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift
Upcoming work
Shankar is currently shooting for Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. This will be his first Telugu film. Atlee last directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan last year and is yet to announce his next. Speculation is that he will team up with Allu Arjun. Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and will soon be seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. He will reprise his role as Simmba for the film which will see Deepika play Shakti Shetty.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.