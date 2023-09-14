Reddit reacts as Nayanthara launches her skincare line amid Jawan's success: 'Very similar to Deepika Padukone’s brand'

We are living in the age of the celebrity beauty brands. Couple of months after actor Kriti Sanon launched her skincare brand Hyphen, Nayanthara took to Instagram to announce she was launching her own skincare company, called 9 Skin. On Thursday, sharing a series of pictures of herself from a photoshoot for the brand, the actor said the products, which will be out on September 29, will use 'clean ingredients' to give people 'healthier, glowing skin'. Soon after, many on Reddit reacted to Nayanthara's announcement. Also read: Deepika Padukone launches new self-care brand, reveals what inspired its name

While some asked why celebrities, who have have lent their faces (and hair and bodies) to countless ad campaigns for beauty brands, need to launch their own skincare brands now, others compared Nayanthara's brand with that of her Jawan co-star Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E, which was launched last year, and was also promoted as an India-inspired ‘self care’ brand.

The actor, who made her social media debut recently, wrote on Instagram, “Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature and modern science with nano-technology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin!”

She added, “We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labour of self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe self love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023. Prepare for an amazing skincare experience!”

"Great job by the marketing team to launch the brand at the right time," wrote a person on Reddit, referring to the box office success of Nayanthara's film Jawan. Ever since it was released last week, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has been performing extremely well in India and has also grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide in its opening week.

Another person wrote, "No offence to Nayanthara for launching her brand, but what is wrong with all these celebrities trying to enter the skincare market only. Khud toh botox lelete hai humari twachaa khraab krege huhhh (These celebs all use botox treatments, and want to spoil our skin with their skincare products)." Another one said, "These celebrities trying to enter the skincare market make you appreciate other celebrities, who're simply investing more or opening up businesses that involve things they're passionate about like hobbies, other career choices, dreams etc. Skincare stuff has become saturated now."

One more said, "Every actress is launching a skin care company every day. Isn't this the 3rd or 4th actress launching a skin care brand this year?" A person also wrote, “This (Nayanthara's skincare brand) won’t work cause it looks basic and it’s very similar to Deepika’s brand (which is also not doing well)... Katrina Kaif’s promotion for her beauty brand (Kay Beauty) were hands down the best and even her products are really good.” Katrina Kaif, co-founder of Kay Beauty, had launched the makeup brand in 2019.

