tamil cinema

Russo Brothers wish 'Thambi' Dhanush ahead of Jagame Thandhiram's release

The Russo Brothers have wished good luck to Dhanush ahead of the release of his film Jagame Thandhiram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Russo Brothers are working with Dhanush on their movie The Gray Man.

Director duo Russo Brother have shared a special message for actor Dhanush, ahead of the release of his movie, Jagame Thandhiram. Dhanush and the Russos are working together on their movie, The Gray Man.

Taking to Twitter, the Russo Brothers shared the trailer for Jagame Thandhiram and tagged Dhanush. "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot Watch the trailer HERE," they wrote.

Fans were impressed that Russos were tweeting about the Tamil movie. "Phaahh! Reach of dhanush anna," wrote one. "Proud moment for everyone in Tamil cinema.. from the directors of #Avengers, #RussoBrothers wishing #Dhanush & #JagameThandhiram team," wrote another.

The film stars Dhanush in the role of a Madurai-based gangster who travels to London to settle scores. Dhanush was upset when it was revealed that the film will be released on Netflix, rather than in theatres. However, in a recent session on Twitter Spaces, he said, “Right now, people have a lot of stress in their lives. Jagame Thandhiram is just the kind of film people need to relax a little. Suruli (name of Dhanush’s character) is one of my favourites. I’ve already started bugging Karthik to make a sequel.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu names Priyanka Chopra among 3 stars who changed audience's mind about female actors

Dhanush is in Los Angeles, shooting for The Gray Man. He said that he spent over a month training for the action sequences and then went on to shoot his portion over a period of 20 days. “I’m missing home food so much. I should be back in Chennai in a couple of weeks," he said.

The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. Bridgerton star Rene Jean Page is also a part of the movie.

