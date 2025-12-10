Silambarasan worries for fan who fell near his car; Malaysian local confused by ‘grown man crying over a celebrity’

Actor Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, was recently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for an event when Indian fans crowded around his car in an attempt to meet him. One even fell down, leaving the Tamil star worried for him. A Malaysian local who witnessed the whole interaction seemed confused by watching a grown man cry for his favourite celebrity. Here’s what happened. Silambarasan TR recently attended an event in Malaysia where his security struggled to control the crowd.

Silambarasan TR steps out of vehicle to pick up fan who fell

In a video circulating on social media, Simbu’s security personnel can be seen struggling to control the crowd and let the star’s vehicle pass through. A fan, however, loses balance and falls down near the actor’s vehicle. As other fans step in to help him up, Simbu can also be seen worriedly exiting his car to pick up the fan. The fan steps back in shock to see the star, and Simbu holds him while asking if he’s okay. He also speaks to his security as the crowd slowly grows around them. Numerous fans can be seen vying for selfies as the actor returns to his car.

Malaysian local confused to see the reaction to Simbu

A Malaysian local who recorded it all could be heard saying in the video, “Oh my god, this guy fell. Look at this, we’re going too crazy over the celebrity. This guy is crying over the celebrity, oh my god. Wow, look at that.” The local even laughs as Simbu’s security tries their best to push back the crowd after the actor goes back to his car. “There’s a grown man crying over a celebrity, wow,” they say. They even approached the fan later to ask him if he was okay when he wouldn’t stop sobbing by the side of the road. “Are you okay, man?” they ask, as the fan tearfully nods. The fan could be seen holding some papers in his hand.

Simbu’s fans react to the situation

A fan who was present there re-shared the video and called out Simbu’s bodyguards writing, “Dear Bodyguards, plz dont be so rude.. We are all human beings, and so are you.” They added, “Even you rude to me oso.. If you allowed everyone to meet him, people wouldnt behave like this.” However, the fan wrote that they respected Simbu for caring for his fans. “Actor #Simbu once again showing heart over hype,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “Nothing but pure respect for #SilambarasanTR.”

Simbu was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life this year with Kamal Haasan. He is now back in India and shooting for his next film, Vetrimaaran's Arasan. He also has films with Desingh Periyasamy and Ashwath Marimuthu lined up.