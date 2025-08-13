Singapore, Indian offices give free tickets, declare holidays for employees to watch Rajinikanth's Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is one of the big-event films to be released this year amid high expectations. Even as fans rush to buy tickets for the film in India and abroad to watch it on the first day, first show, offices are declaring holidays or approving leaves so employees can watch the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role as Deva.

Singapore, Indian offices declare holidays for Coolie release

One circular that is doing the rounds on social media from Uno Aqua Care in Madurai states that they declare 14 August as a holiday to avoid leaves piling up with the HR department. Not just that, the company also booked free tickets to Coolie for their employees, apart from deciding to donate food to an old-age home and an orphanage.

One employee who works in Chennai revealed that she asked her boss for leave to watch Coolie. Not only was it approved, but the whole team decided to watch the film together. She wrote on LinkedIn, “I told my boss I needed leave on the 14th to watch Coolie. He approved it almost immediately. And I thought the story ended there. But nope. 1 hour later, a poll pops up in our WhatsApp group asking: "Coolie with the team?" And just like that… we’re all going to the movie together.”

It seems like this is not just the norm in India but also in Singapore because a circular from Farmer Constructions PTE LTD declared a paid holiday for all its Tamil workers, apart from providing a free ticket to Coolie and Singaporean $30 for expenses. SB Mart PTE LTD also posted a notice that its convenience store will be closed from 7:30 to 11 AM on 14 August due to the release of Coolie.

Companies use Coolie to promote their brands

While it’s expected for fans to jump on the bandwagon and be hyped for the release of Coolie, even companies are cashing in to promote their own ventures. One company called Vasanth & Co ran a Coolie ticket contest on social media, all in exchange for new followers and a few trivia answers about Rajinikanth.

A jewellery company in Madurai, 1947 °F Gold Smith, even made a video showcasing a gold ring with Coolie embossed on it being made, which garnered attention.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, will be released in theatres on 14 August.